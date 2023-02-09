Best Pizza: 3 Hudson Valley Eateries Rank High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US

Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.

Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.

The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massapequa, which checks in at No. 6.

The eatery, which has been in business since 1967, says on its website that it uses buffalo-milk mozzarella and San Marzano tomatoes imported from Naples as well as our "fresh, home-made mozzarella.

"All pizzas are drizzled with 100-percent Italian extra-virgin olive oil and then baked to perfection at 850 degrees in a Mario Acunto wood-fired brick oven from Naples. The finished product is a pizza whose taste will bring you back to Italy."

Three pizzerias in the Hudson Valley made the Top 100, with two in Dutchess County and one in Westchester.

They are:

No. 64. Lolita’s Pizza, Poughkeepsie: Known for its Neapolitan pizza and pasta, it's located under the Walkway Over The Hudson.

No. 92. Beekman Ale House, Sleepy Hollow: Among the offerings is a "Hot Honey" white pizza, with chicken cutlet, peppers, and hot honey.

No. 94. Pizzeria Posto, Rhinebeck: Chef-owner Patrick Amedeo's eatery launched in 2012, and has been drawing rave reviews for its wood-fired pies ever since.

Two New York City pizzerias making the list are:

14. Lombardo’s of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

50. B Side Pizza & Wine Bar, Manhattan

The other New York pizzeria in the Top 100 is Apizza Regionale in Syracuse, which ranks 99th.

Click here to view the complete Yelp Top 100 pizzerias in the US.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.