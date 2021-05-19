Ben Stiller Show 'Severance' Filming In Hudson Valley Brings Stars To Area

Star watchers in Westchester may have gotten a glimpse of several top-tier actors who are currently filming an Apple TV+ show in the area.

On Tuesday, May 18, stars were in Yonkers working on Ben Stiller's new series, "Severance," which features Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.

The premise behind the series focuses on employees including Scott of "Parks and Recreation" and "Big Little Lies" fame at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level, according to Deadline.

Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Ben Stiller, who owns a home in Chappaqua, is the director of the series.

Chappaqua's Ben Stiller Michael Schilling Wikimedia

Filming in Yonkers is part of a trend in the city that last year approved financial incentives for Lionsgate to build a large film studio in the city.

Yonkers IDA officials have said the studio will create hundreds of jobs and brings in millions of dollars.

Not sure if the crew will be back on Pietro Drive on Wednesday, April 19, but it's worth checking out if they are.

