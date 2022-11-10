Contact Us
Bakery To Close After 14-Year Run In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Flour & Sun Bakery, located at 19 Washington Ave. in Pleasantville
Flour & Sun Bakery, located at 19 Washington Ave. in Pleasantville Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester bakery will soon close its doors after nearly 14 years in business.

Flour & Sun Bakery in Pleasantville will permanently close on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owner announced.

The bakery, located at 19 Washington Ave., first opened in 2009.

"I truly appreciate the support this community has given to me over the years," the announcement reads. "We are heartbroken that we had to make this decision, but we are also excited for our next adventure - a new sweets place that will use a lot of the same recipes will come next year!"

The owner said customers should keep an eye on the business' Facebook page for more updates on their next venture.

