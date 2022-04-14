Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Lifestyle

Area Restaurant Reopens After Month-Long Closure

Nicole Valinote
1 North Galleria Drive in Middletown
1 North Galleria Drive in Middletown Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Hudson Valley seafood restaurant has reopened after closing for more than a month for renovations.

J's Seafood Kitchen in Orange County announced on Wednesday, March 2, that it was temporarily closed for renovations.

On Sunday, April 10, the owners announced that the restaurant, located at 1 North Galleria Drive in Middletown, was back open for business.

The restaurant serves brunch, lunch, and dinner, and it is closed on Mondays, the owners said.

