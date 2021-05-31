Area Restaurant Offers A Tasty Burger, Pizza, Pasta Options

For those looking for a true Italian experience with woodburning pizza and homemade pasta dishes, a visit to 901 Wood Burning Kitchen in Northern Westchester is sure to please.

Yelpers love 901 and the restaurant, located in Shrub Oak, continually is given four-star reviews for its pizza, wings, yep, wings, the 901 burger, and pasta.

One Yelper put it this way: "Hands down the best local pizza place! There are so many fantastic options, and it really stands out against all the other run of the mill pizzerias (and we have DOZENS within a 5 mile radius)."

The options are not your run-of-the-mill brand with choices such as a clam pizza or a blueberry and fig. But dont' stop reading with that, they also offer lots of old favorites such as the Margherita, and buffalo chicken, and Italian sausage.

"The food here is delicious," said a Yelper. "To me, it is very good modern Italian food. I had the deconstructed lasagna and it was amazing. I loved the presentation of this dish with the fire-roasted ricotta plopped right on top."

The 901 burger. Yelp

Another said 901 was their new favorite place: "Great atmosphere and bar! I suggest you make a reservation, difficult to get in on weekends. I suggest Brussels and bar pretzel for apps."

But the pizza seems to come up a lot with many commenting on the unusual choices: "Wood-fired pizza is phenomenal - crust and toppings were delicious. We had the Adrianna Bella was amazing! Salads are great - nice size portions!"

Pasta options include most of the usual suspects, with a few new options thrown in such as the crab ravioli and the black squid ink linguini with sautéed calamari, shrimp, clams & mussels in a light marinara sauce.

"Thank God! Finally an amazing place up here!," said another Yelper. "Service was great. The decor is beautiful. Innovative drink menu. Pizza is delicious. Can't go wrong with anything. The burger was flawless."

A favorite, the 901 wings. Yelp

The restaurant is located at 1410 East Main St., in Shrub Oak. Prices are moderate to the slightly higher end. Reservations are a must on weekends. Bar is super popular for the after-work crowd.

