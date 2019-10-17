Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

Area Man Wins $4M Cash4Life Lottery Drawing

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jon and Deborah Hansen show off their big check.
Jon and Deborah Hansen show off their big check. Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A lucky Hudson Valley man can relax and enjoy life after winning the $7 million Cash4Life jackpot prize.

Jon Hansen of Walden in Orange County purchased the ticket on a whim while picking up milk and decided to buy a Cash4Life ticket while at Stewart’s Shops on East Main Street in Walden for the Saturday, Sept. 12 drawing, New York Lottery officials said.

Jon and his wife, Deborah Hansen, couldn't believe it when they checked the ticket and saw they have won.

Jon summed up the feeling of winning the Lottery in one word. “Surreal.”

Upon realizing their good fortune Hansen put the ticket away for safekeeping. “I put the ticket in a safe deposit box for safety,” he said.

The Hansen’s opted to split their one-time lump sum payment and will each receive a net check totaling $2,351,300 after required withholdings, lottery officials said.

“We’ll use the winnings to travel and enjoy it with our family,” Hansen said. explained.

Their winning numbers were 10-15-35-42-54 Cash Ball 03.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.