Area HS Teacher Will Be On 'Jeopardy!' For Tournament Of Champions

A teacher in Northern Westchester who was the winner of the 2019 "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament returns to battle against the show's top competitors after being invited to show just how smart he is in the Tournament of Champions.

In May, Francois Barcomb of New Paltz, an 11th-grade physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, took home $100,000 with the big win during the Teachers Tournament.

In July, Barcomb was one of the show's 15 top competitors invited back to compete for the much-anticipated Tournament of Champions and a chance at a cool $250,000 grand prize.

Francois Barcomb with Alex Tribeck

The 10-day "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions started on Monday, Nov. 4. Barcomb's quarterfinal fight will air Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. on WABC-TV Channel 7.

He will go up against a graduate student from Seatac, Washington, and a sports industry consultant from Atlanta, the show announced.

Barcomb with his competitors

If he wins, Barcomb will move on to the semifinals which run from Monday, Nov. 11 to Wednesday, Nov. 13.

If he nails that one, he moves on to the two-day finals which air on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15.

The winner takes home the $250,000 grand prize, while the second-place finalist takes home $100,000, and third place winner takes home $50,000.

