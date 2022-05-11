Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Shift In Infection Rate, Cases; Latest Breakdown By County
Lifestyle

Area Eatery's Burger Ranks In Final Four For Best In NY State

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A burger from a Hudson Valley restaurant was voted among the four best burgers in the state, according to the New York Beef Council.
A burger from a Hudson Valley restaurant was voted among the four best burgers in the state, according to the New York Beef Council. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

A burger from a Hudson Valley restaurant was voted among the four best burgers in the state, according to the New York Beef Council.

The organization announced that the "Benny Burger" from Ben's Fresh in Orange County, located in Port Jervis, made the final four in its best burger competition

The other burgers that made the final four included:

  • “Holy Smokers Burger” from Ale n’ Angus Pub in Syracuse
  • “Bam Bam Burger” from Brewer Union Cafe in Brewerton
  • “The Empire Smash Burger” from Illusive Restaurant and Bar in Rensselaer

A panel of judges tried each of the burgers on Monday, May 9, and determined that the winner of the competition was the "Holy Smokes Burger" from Ale n' Angus Pub, the NY Beef Council announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.