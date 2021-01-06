Are you ready to consider bariatric surgery?

Deciding to undergo bariatric surgery is a commitment to your health and wellbeing

The team at Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health understands that weight loss is truly a journey, and that it can sometimes be a long and stressful one. We are committed to supporting you and helping you make the best choices along the way. Your doctor can help you determine whether weight loss surgery, also known as bariatric surgery, might be right for you.

The goals of bariatric surgery are not only to lose weight and maintain weight loss, but also to help resolve or improve obesity-related diseases and decrease the risk of future disease (such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease). With this surgery, you’ll be able to live a longer and healthier life.

Our nationally recognized bariatric surgeons specialize in several different types of weight loss surgery, including minimally invasive, robotic, and non-invasive techniques. Bariatric procedures vary, and your surgeon at Phelps will help you choose the right surgery for you. Surgery options depend on your current health status, weight and weight loss goals, and lifestyle. Your stress and activity levels, as well as your diet, are factors you and your surgeon consider when deciding which procedure may be right for you.

How do you know if weight loss surgery is for you?

First, your body mass index (BMI) must be at least 40; or 35 if you have other weight-related health problems like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or severe sleep apnea. You may be asked to participate in an extensive screening process to see if you qualify for bariatric surgery.

Choosing the best surgical option for you

Bariatric surgical procedures cause weight loss by limiting the amount of food your stomach can hold. Most weight loss surgeries today are performed using minimally invasive (laparoscopic) surgical techniques. Bariatric procedures vary widely, and your surgeon will help you choose the best option for you. Two common types of minimally invasive bariatric surgery in the United States are gastric bypass and gastric sleeve. Though each is associated with different weight loss outcomes, both provide significant results within 12 to 24 months following the procedure. Most times, the weight loss from both surgeries is sustained over the long term.

After a hormonal disorder caused her to gain significant weight, Johnna had bariatric surgery at Phelps. The result: a 100 pound weight loss in one year. Phelps Hospital

Postoperative support to guide your weight loss success

Your weight loss journey continues well beyond bariatric surgery. Our team of healthcare professionals is committed to providing you with the best support to help you maintain your weight loss through lifestyle changes. Your surgeon and dietitian will customize a nutrition plan and exercise program to enhance healing and maximize your surgery’s success. Our monthly support groups, (available to patients following surgery,) are beneficial to developing meaningful relationships with others on the same journey and maintaining long-term success.

So much to gain when you lose

Weight loss surgery can change people’s lives by increasing lifespan and decreasing risk of heart attack, stroke, and certain cancers. This allows patients to live longer and better lives.

Discover if weight loss surgery is right for you. Take the crucial first step toward weight loss by attending a free informational seminar at Phelps Hospital. Visit https://phelps.northwell.edu/surgical-specialties/bariatric-weight-losssurgery/ for more information.