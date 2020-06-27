Amazon Prime Series Films In Area

A new series that filmed in the Hudson Valley is set to premiere on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

The series, "Big Dogs," created by author Adam Dunn and based on his novels, was filmed throughout Orange County, with many locations in the city and town of Newburgh, and in Middletown, said the Orange County Tourism Office.

The series will premiere on Wednesday, July 1, on both pay channels.

“This has been a great opportunity for our region, and many of our local film professionals, who have been able to gain professional experience while working close to home with on-location sites right here in the Hudson Valley,” said Orange County Tourism Director Amanda Dana.

Dana said the series' production generated additional revenue for the county through food and lodging during the cast and crew's nearly year-long stay.

During the course of the filming, more than 400 local extras were hired in addition to 30 non-local cast members.

In total, an estimated $1.2 million was spent on lodging during the course of filming, Dana said.

The new series stars Brett Cullen, who was in the "Joker," Michael Rabe, of “Homeland," and well-known actor Lance Henriksen.

The series tells the tale of a New York City police precinct that’s being attacked by politicians, while chaos reigns in the streets.

Umbra Stages, in the City of Newburgh, served as one of many Orange County locations for the filming, which began in late 2017, Dana said.

Nearly a third of the cast and crews’ film time took place at the soundstage facility.

“Choice Films reached out to our office back in 2017 asking for assistance in the filming of their television series, “Big Dogs”, said Orange County Tourism & Film Specialist Nora Martinez. "We provided them with film locations, dining recommendations, and key introductions to various municipalities and leaders."

That initial meeting turned into a great professional relationship with Choice Films making Orange County their home base and are managing Umbra Stages in Newburgh, Martinez said.

