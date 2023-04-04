Adults Who Look Like Teens Sought As Extras For HBO Series Filming In Orange County

If you're still getting carded at the bar, this one may be for you.

Adults who could pass as teenagers are being sought to play extras in the HBO series "Pretty Little Liars," filming this spring and summer in the Hudson Valley.

Extras will make $187 for an estimated 8 hours of work a day. Filming is in Orange County from April through July in Newburgh, according to the casting call.

The award-winning show follows four high school girls whose clique grew apart since the disappearance of their "queen bee."

