Acclaimed Italian Eatery Near Westchester/Fairfield County Border Draws Diners From Near, Far

A popular Italian restaurant located near the border of Westchester and Fairfield counties has drawn praise from guests from near and far.

Pasquale Ristorante is located in Port Chester at 2 Putnam Ave.

The eatery offers a wide selection of pasta dishes, from gnocchi bolognese to linguine made with shrimp and calamari.

Other entrées include broiled filet of salmon, lamb chops, and scallops made with garlic and lemon.

Some online reviewers have praised specific starters and dinner dishes that restaurant offers.

"Had dinner with friends here," Amy P., of White Plains said in a Yelp review. "Everything was fabulous. To start, I had the stuffed artichoke which I thoroughly enjoyed. It was huge and equally tasty. For entrées, we ordered chicken franchise, a seafood special, and chicken Sorrentino. Chicken was extremely tender and portions were very large. The seafood was fresh and amazing! I concluded this wonderful meal with a lemon sorbet which was tart and perfect."

Longtime guests have also shared their dining experiences.

"One of my favorite Italian restaurants!" Eileen G., of New Jersey, said in a Yelp review. "I have been going here with my family for 15+ years! Good for dining in or taking out, they have a newly renovated outdoor patio! I love all their chicken and pasta dishes! They have some good sandwiches for lunch as well! Great place to dine! Highly recommend!!"

Learn more about Pasquale Ristorante's menu and hours here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.