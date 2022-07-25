Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued With 65 MPH Wind Gusts, Hail, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
Lifestyle

$3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Store In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A lucky person purchased a $3 million Mega Millions ticket in the Hudson Valley.
A lucky person purchased a $3 million Mega Millions ticket in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New York Lottery

Someone in the Hudson Valley is counting a lot of dollars after winning $3 million in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The winning second-prize ticket for the Friday, July 22 drawing was sold in Dutchess County in Fishkill, said the New York Lottery.

The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket at the Smokes 4 Less, at 982 Main St. in Fishkill, picked all the correct numbers except for the Mega Ball, lottery officials said.

But lucky for them, they also purchased the Megaplier which tripled the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were 14-40-60-64-66, with a Mega Ball of 16.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.