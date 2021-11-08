22-Year-Old New Yorker To Appear On Live Shows Of 'The Voice'

Bella DeNapoli, a 22-year-old New Yorker, had made it to the live shows of the singing competition "The Voice."

The Long Island native, a resident of West Islip, grew up "surrounded by music," according to her contestant profile.

She has been performing on the show's 21st season, which debuted on Monday, Sept. 20, and most recently made in through the show's "Knockout Rounds."

During her audition for the competition, which aired on NBC in September, DeNapoli performed her own rendition of Danity Kane's song "Damaged."

After impressing the judges, she chose to perform on judge Ariana Grande's team.

During the live shows, viewers can vote to save their favorite performers from elimination.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

