200 Spring Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Participants Announced

Time to make some reservations.

More than a dozen new restaurants have joined the lineup for the Spring 2020 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, bringing the total to nearly 200 in its 14th year.

This year, the Hudson Valley Restaurant Week will run from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29, bringing special deals and meals to area diners. During Restaurant Week, restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe lunches at $22.95 and dinners at $32.95.

"Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is a hugely popular event," organizers said. "Past participating restaurants served an estimated quarter of a million patrons and reported an average 25 percent increase in business, collectively generating an estimated economic impact of $10.2 million in sales revenue. Participating restaurants span seven counties in the Hudson Valley and offer a wide variety of cuisines."

