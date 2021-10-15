$2 Million Wedding Set For Bill Gates' Daughter In Hudson Valley

The red carpet is being rolled out in Northern Westchester as billionaire Bill Gates has arrived in the region for a star-studded event as his daughter gets married as part of a multi-million dollar affair.

The 65-year-old Microsoft founder and his entourage made their way to New York City on Thursday, Oct. 14 in advance of a planned $2 million wedding for Jennifer Gates at the family’s 124-acre $16 million horse farm in North Salem Gates bought his daughter following her graduation from Stanford University.

Jennifer Gates, age 25, is set to marry professional equestrian Nayel Nassar during an elaborate event at the farm on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The two have been engaged since January 2020 after meeting on a professional horse show-jumping circuit.

“Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she posted on social media following the engagement. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

According to reports, the family is dressing up the Northern Westchester farm for wedding, including pavilions being built on the property with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors.

Some have speculated that with high-profile guests expected to attend the ceremony, that requests have been made to the Northern Westchester town to close the road going past the fields of the estate to provide extra privacy during the event.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," the family said in a statement. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Jennifer and Melinda Gates reportedly spent the week in New York City treating themselves to spa days, a trip to the salon, and a stay at a swanky Manhattan hotel.

"They kicked off the celebrations yesterday in NYC," a source told PEOPLE. "Jennifer was with her family and friends yesterday and Nayel with his. They both seem very excited about their wedding week.”

