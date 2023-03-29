Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Lifestyle

$1,000,000 NY Lottery Prize: Man Wins On Scratch-Off Ticket

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The winning ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms located in Ballston Spa at 527 Route 67.
The winning ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms located in Ballston Spa at 527 Route 67. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man is surely glad that he made a trip to New York after winning a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought there. 

New Haven County resident Jeffrey Duval of Branford claimed the massive prize after purchasing a Multiplier Money ticket in Saratoga County, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, March 28. 

The prize-winning ticket was bought at the Cumberland Farms located at 527 Route 67 in Ballston Spa. 

After the required withholdings, Duval received his prize as a lump sum payment of $546,840. 

Now that Duval has won, there are still two top prizes left on the Multiplier Money ticket game, lottery officials said. 

For anyone wondering where their hard-earned money goes when they purchase lottery tickets, officials revealed that Saratoga County school districts received more than $36.8 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds out of the more than $4.5 billion in total sales generated during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.