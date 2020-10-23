10 Kitchen Accessories That Give You All the Bang For Your Buck

All of us have those items in our kitchens that could really use an update. If you're ready to replace some of those hand-me-downs or that gadget you registered for 30 years ago, then this collection of kitchen accessories has you covered with savings up to 63% off retail.

1. Susaku Osami Japanese 3-Pc Chef's Knife Set

With their pakka-wood handles and ultra-durable stainless steel blades, these knives will allow you to slice and dice with ease. The set includes an 8" chef's knife, 5" utility knife, and 3.5" pairing knife. Prepare your food effortlessly and enjoy the whole process of cooking with this quality knife set.

Buy Now: $39.99 originally $99

2. Ronco Veg-O-Matic Fruit & Vegetable Chopper

Chop, slice, and dice without a hitch! The Veg-O-Matic Fruit & Vegetable Chopper does all the hard work for you with its four stainless steel interchangeable blades. Your food will get the perfect cut and your fingers won't.

Buy Now: $23.99, originally $29

3. Granite Stone Diamond Electric Smokeless Grill

This smokeless grill allows you to cook your favorite BBQ meals indoors without the hassle of going in and out. It features a temperature dial for consistent heat, a nonstick grill, and a heated grate so the oils and fats drip into a pan. You'll be able to cook juicy, healthy meat with this convenient and easy-to-use grill.

Buy Now: $59.99, originally $74

4. FinaMill™ Bundle: Spice Grinder, Tray, FinaPods & Batteries

Add spices and herbs to your meals with just the touch of a button. This electric spice grinder comes with interchangeable and refillable pods so you won't have tons of bottles taking up space in your kitchen cabinets. It's so sleek, easy-to-use, and practical that you'll be reaching for it each time you cook.

Buy Now: $43.99, originally $54

5. Party Grill®: Raclette Tabletop Grill

This isn't your average grill. This is an interactive grill where you and your guests can all cook food on the same grilling surface at once, making it, well...a party! It comes with one base, one reversible grilling top, 8 melting pans, and 8 scrapers. This unique grill is perfect for special meal gatherings, tailgating, and other occasions.

Buy Now: $69.99, originally $109

6. Martha Stewart 8-Qt 7-in-1 Digital Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

Cook rice, soups, oats, and an abundance of other tasty meals with this pressure cooker from Martha Stewart. The 14 preset programs give you the versatility you need when cooking hot and delicious foods for your family. It comes with a wire rack, spoon, and rice measuring cup.

Buy Now: $69.99, originally $109

7. GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 4.6QT Stainless Electric Air Fryer

Make those "not-so-healthy" meals into healthier options with this electric air fryer. It can air fry, roast, toast, grill, bake, and dehydrate food with its eight different cooking functions. It even has a crisper tray so your fried food comes out nice and crunchy.

Buy Now: $89.99, originally $149

8. Wolfgang Puck 3-in-1 Electric Power Spiralizer

Make fun and delicious spirals out of your fruits and veggies with this Wolfgang Puck spiralizer. It features three different processing blades and an 84-ounce container to catch all the spirals and ribbons for less mess. This spiralizer is so easy to use, you'll be munching on delicious fruits and veggies in no time!

Buy Now: $19.99, originally $54

9. Epicurious 11-Piece Cookware Set

If it's time to replace your pots and pans, this Epicurious collection has you covered. The set includes a covered sauce pan, covered stock pot, covered sauté pan, steamer insert, pasta insert, and frying pan. With their shatter-resistant lids and durable and dishwasher safe-construction, you'll be able to enjoy this cookware set for years.

Buy Now: $109.99, originally $139

10. Turn-N-Seal Food Vacuum Container with 2-in-1 Brew Scoop

Now you can vacuum seal your food without all the plastic. This container can create a string vacuum that prevents both air and moisture from getting access to your food so it stays fresher, longer. Plus, it's designed to last for up to 50,000 turns. Impressive, innovative, and handy.

Buy Now: $24.99, originally $40

