Large Tree Falls On Wires, Sparks Blaze In Hudson Valley

The stretch of Bucks Hollow Road between Astor Drive and Route 6 in the Putnam County town of Carmel is currently impassable thanks to a fallen tree, the Carmel Highway Department announced on Friday, Aug. 9 just before 4:30 p.m.

The tree sparked a fire after it fell on power lines, as shown in photos of the incident released by the department.

NYSEG has since been notified. For now, motorists in the area should use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

