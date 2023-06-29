Lane Closures Suspended Across NY For Holiday Weekend: Gov.

From 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects across New York State, the governor announced on Thursday, June 29.

The decision will ease congestion for those traveling for the Fourth of July weekend, Hochul said.

“We want to ensure people get to their destinations with minimal delays," she said in a statement.

"I encourage everyone traveling this holiday weekend to plan ahead, drive responsibly, and have a safe and happy Independence Day."

The suspension aligns with the state’s Drivers First Initiative, which aims to prioritize driver’s travels by minimizing construction-related delays.

With a new report by AAA predicting a record-breaking Fourth of July travel weekend, the suspension of roadwork could help New Yorkers get to their destinations faster.

Additionally, the governor reminded citizens of the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, construction vehicles stopped on the side of the road, and more.

