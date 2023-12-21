Fair 36°

Lane, Bridge Closures Suspended Across NY For Holiday Travels: Hochul

In an attempt to ease the congestion that comes along with holiday travel, Gov. Kathy Hochul has decided to suspend all closures statewide over two weekends.

Lane and bridge closures will be suspended for the next two weekends in an effort to slow holiday congestion, Gov. Kathy Hohcul announced. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/drewball
Sophie Grieser
From Friday, Dec. 22 through Thursday, Dec. 26; and again from Friday, Dec. 29 through Tuesday, Jan. 2, all temporary lane and bridge closures will be lifted across New York State, Hochul announced.

The two sets of closures will start and end at 6 a.m. on their respective dates.

While these hopefully ease up the holiday travel congestion, Hochul advised drivers that some emergency repair construction will continue behind permanent concrete barriers.

In tandem with the state police joining the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, the suspensions are part of an effort to ensure New Yorkers have quick and safe travels for the upcoming holidays.

Hochul also reminded drivers that park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, parking lots, and service areas will be available as text stops along highways.

Additionally, from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 7 a.m. on New Year’s morning, the New York State Thruway Authority will offer free coffee and hot tea to drivers on the Thruway to promote alert driving, an annual tradition by the group.

The suspensions will not extend to the 12 service stations on the Thruway closed due to construction. All closures of these stations can be viewed on the Thruway Authority’s website or mobile app. 

