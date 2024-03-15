A Few Clouds 55°

Know Him? Rockland County Man Accused Of Sex Abuse

New York State Police are asking for information regarding a Hudson Valley man who has been charged with alleged sexual abuse following an investigation.

Elpidio Aguilar-Flores

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
Email me

Rockland County resident Elpidio Aguilar-Flores, age 51, of West Haverstraw, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Aguilar-Flores was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in place of a $150,000 cash bail of $400,000 secured bond. 

The New York State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Town of Haverstraw Police Department.

State Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information regarding Aguilar-Flores to contact  845-344 -5300.

