Hudson Valley Gun Buyback Event Aims To Reduce Crime

The event, sponsored by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Kingston Police Department, will be held in Ulster County on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston.

This event is part of James’ ongoing effort to help protect communities from gun violence.

During the buyback, residents can drop off working and non-working firearms in exchange for gift cards – with no questions asked.

The following pre-paid gift cards include:

$500 per assault rifle

$250 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D-printed gun

*Anyone bringing homemade or 3D-printed guns will be paid a total of $25, regardless of how many are turned in.

The guns must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag or box.

"This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun," James said.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office, the New York State Police, and the Anti-Violence Empowerment Response Team will also help on-site.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.