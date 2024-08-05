Kenneth Cole Lists Hudson Valley Estate For $22M: Report

Cole, who owns the global Kenneth Cole Productions fashion company, has listed his Purchase estate for $22 million with Pat Hirsch at Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty and Leslie McElwreath at Sotheby’s International Realty-Greenwich, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The almost 12,000-square-foot estate, which dates back to 1912 and is located on Purchase Street, has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four half baths. It boasts luxurious features such as a grand staircase, a dining room that can fit 80 guests, and a large eat-in kitchen.

The estate itself isn't the only attraction—it sits on a 14-acre property containing a lush, rolling lawn; a heated saltwater pool; a five-hole putting green; a bluestone patio; and more, according to its listing.

Cole, who moved to the estate in the mid-90s after living on New York City's Columbus Avenue, knew it was the home for him after he found out it was where the 1969 movie "Goodbye, Columbus" had been filmed, according to Bloomberg.

He and his wife, Maria Cuomo Cole, the sister of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo, decided it was time to list the home after becoming empty nesters as their children grew older, the outlet reported.

Over the years that Cole owned the home, he updated the bathrooms and the kitchen and added a detached garage made in a similar style to the estate, the outlet added.

Since founding his fashion house in 1982, as a shoe company, Cole's business has expanded to clothing and accessories. The company went public in 1994 before again going private in 2012. It has been included on Forbes' list of 200 Best Small Companies four times.

Click here to read the full report by Bloomberg.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.