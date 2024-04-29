Kayaker Rescued By Hudson Valley Tour Boat, Firefighters

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, near Dennings Point and Long Dock Park.

According to the Beacon Professional Firefighters, IAFF L-Beacon Fire Units, Beacon Volunteer Ambulance, Ambulnz, New Hamburg Fire, and the City of Newburgh firefighters with their boats were dispatched for an overturned kayak with the victim in the water.

Firefighters responded to Dennings Point and Long Dock Park to locate the victim, who was seen in the water.

The kayaker, who was not identified, was located in the water clinging to a kayak approximately 200 yards offshore in the area of Dennings Point.

A Bannerman's Island Tour boat was in the vicinity and assisted in securing the victim with a throw ring until the Newburgh Fire Department's boat could make contact and safely help the victim.

The kayaker was transported via boat to Long Dock Park and transferred to awaiting EMS, where they would eventually refuse medical attention.

