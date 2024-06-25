Journalist Vs. Chemist: Avlon, Goroff Face Off In Closely-Watched NY Congressional Primary Race

Poll Who Would You Rather Represent New York's 1st District In Congress? Nick LaLota (R) John Avlon (D) Nancy Goroff (D) Someone Else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Would You Rather Represent New York's 1st District In Congress? Nick LaLota (R) 47%

On Long Island, Democrats John Avlon and Nancy Goroff are facing off to determine who will take on Republican Rep. Nick LaLota in November for the state’s 1st Congressional District, representing the eastern two-thirds of Suffolk County.

The 51-year-old Avlon is a former political analyst at CNN who previously served as a columnist and associate editor for The New York Sun. He was also the chief speech writer for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Since announcing his run in February, Avlon has vowed to defend abortion rights at the federal level in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion in 2022.

He has called for addressing the affordability crisis by increasing the Child Tax Credit and proposed more investments in climate change mitigation and water quality protection in Suffolk County.

Avlon has also called for Congressional action to address gun violence, including violent history checks before all gun purchases. He also wants to restore the assault weapons ban and crack down on untraceable “ghost” guns.

The 56-year-old Goroff is a retired chemistry professor at Stony Brook University, where she served as chair of the school’s chemistry department. She previously ran for the House in 2020 but lost to Republican incumbent Lee Zeldin in the general election.

Among her top legislative priorities should she win are defending abortion and women’s rights; she has called for a law guaranteeing the right to an abortion nationwide, as well as more support for child and elder care, and paid family leave.

She wants to increase the federal minimum wage, expand the affordable housing tax credit, and called for more investments in infrastructure and protections for Social Security and Medicare.

Goroff also wants a pathway to citizenship for so-called DREAMers, non-citizens who have grown up in the United States, and has expressed support for the Equality Act, which would grant more federal protections to members of the LGBT community.

Polling places are open Tuesday, June 25, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find more information on the New York State Board of Elections website.

What Do You Think?

Who would you rather represent New York's 1st District in Congress? Sound off in our poll above.

