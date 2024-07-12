Journalist Rallies Help For Hudson Valley Family Hoping To Build Therapy Pool For Son

Karen Swensen, a former news anchor for New Orleans-based WWL-TV, is leading the charge to help Port Chester residents Kristin Testerman and Steven Santiago build a sanctuary pool at their new home for their 11-year-old son Lucas, who is afflicted with a rare genetic disorder that has rendered him blind and has forced him to struggle with serious physical and medical challenges.

Lucas, who has no eyes and has a hard time walking, learning, and communicating, discovered a love for swimming at an early age. In the pool, he finds relief from his disorder and is able to take part in physical therapy in the water, according to his family and Swensen.

Although Lucas used to swim every day at the family's old condo, the family's new home does not have a pool and unfortunately, they can't afford to build one. However, that's where Swensen comes in.

To help the Testerman family, Swensen started a GoFundMe page to collect donations for the family that would go toward building a therapy pool for Lucas.

The family and Swensen estimate that such a pool would cost around $30,000. So far, the family has raised $10,000 in a separate fundraiser, but Swensen hopes to collect the rest.

"No donation is too small," Swensen wrote on the page.

As of Friday, July 12, the effort had already raised over $13,000. The family is now only $5,600 away from building the pool, Swensen said on Friday.

The help from community members is certainly a blessing for Lucas's family, who were told he would not live to see his first birthday.

"He's celebrated eleven so far," Swensen wrote, adding, "Let's give the family even something more to celebrate!"

Those who wish to contribute to the GoFundMe page can do so by clicking here.

