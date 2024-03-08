Johnsonville Sausage Products Subject To Recall Due To Possible Presence Of Rubber

Wisconsin-based Salm Partners announced this week that an estimated 35,430 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage are subject to the recall, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The items subject to the recall were produced between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 last year and come in 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages that contain a single piece of "Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY" sausage with "best-by" dates of May 17 and May 18 printed on the side of the packaging.

They will also have the establishment number "P-32009" printed on the side of the packaging.

The kielbasa was sold to retailers across the country.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found pieces of rubber in the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products.

There have been no reports of any adverse reactions to anyone who consumed the sausage.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators," health officials cautioned. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

