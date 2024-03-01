Missing Mom Case: Ex-Girlfriend Of Estranged Husband Convicted Of Murder Conspiracy

Michelle Troconis, age 49, was found guilty in Stamford on Friday, March 1, of all counts including conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and evidence tampering.

She is being held on a $6 million bond, according to Paul J. Ferencek, State’s Attorney for the Stamford/Norwalk Judicial District.

Jennifer Dulos, age 50, of New Canaan, vanished on Friday, May 24, 2019, after dropping off her children at school and was reported missing later that same day after failing to show up for numerous meetings by friends.

She is believed to have been killed by her late husband Fotis Dolus, who killed himself when he was arrested in connection with her murder in a case that has garnered national attention and was chronicled in a TV movie.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Troconis conspired with Fotis Dulos, to murder Farber Dulos while Dulos and Farber Dulos were in the middle of a contentious divorce and custody battle, Ferencek said.

According to evidence at trial, on the same day, Farber Dulos disappeared, clothing and other items with her blood were found in trash bins in the same area in Hartford where surveillance cameras located Fotis Dulos and Troconis.

Police also found two Connecticut license plates that had been altered to cover up a canceled plate number that had previously been attached to a vehicle that Fotis Dulos owned, the state attorney said.

Evidence at trial also showed Troconis tampered with evidence in the case, including cleaning up a vehicle police believed was used in the crime and burning evidence in the fireplace of Dulos’ Farmington home.

In addition, trial testimony showed Troconis manipulated Dulos’ cell phone the day Farber Dulos was murdered so Dulos could create an alibi.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family of Jennifer Farber Dulos, particularly her five children, who had their mother violently taken from them on May 24, 2019, Ferencek said.

“ While it’s our hope that today’s verdict brings Jennifer’s family and friends some peace, we also hope that someday we can provide a resolution to the still unanswered question of where Jennifer rests. I assure you the State of Connecticut and this office will never stop looking,” he added.

Troconis cried following the verdict and then put her head on the table and sobbed, according to ABC 7.

She faces up to 50 years in prison on all counts when sentenced on Friday, May 31.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

