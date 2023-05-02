'It Takes Two': NYers Urged To Get Mpox Vaccine; Here’s Where To Find Rockland County Clinics

The statewide campaign kicked off Monday, May 1, and includes digital ads on websites, posters in stores and communities, and social media posts, according to the New York State Department of Health (DOH).

Images center around two themes: “It takes two” and “Know the skin you’re in.”

Mpox is a rare, viral infection that spreads through close, physical contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms include a rash located on the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth or near the genitals.

Those infected may also experience fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion, as well as muscle aches, headache, and respiratory symptoms like sore throat, cough, and nasal congestion.

While anyone can contract mpox, health officials said the current outbreak has been associated largely with men who identify as gay or bisexual and have sex with other men, transgender individuals, and others.

Certain groups may face a heightened risk for developing severe illness, including those with weakened immune systems, young children under 8 years of age, the elderly, and pregnant people.

The first mpox case in the state was confirmed in New York City in May 2022, according to the health department.

Vaccination involves two doses, with four weeks between each dose. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose, health officials said.

Most cases of mpox in 2022 came during the spring and summer months, according to Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald.

"This year, while mpox cases are extremely low in New York, cases continue to be diagnosed here in New York and around the globe and there is still a risk of resurgence,” McDonald said in a statement.

“We are taking proactive measures now to encourage those at risk to get fully vaccinated by getting both doses. Taking this measure of protection is a gesture of self-love and love for the communities in which you live."

Information on mpox vaccine sites are listed below by county.

