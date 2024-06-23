Isolated Tornadoes Possible During Latest Round Of Severe Storms: Here's Timing

According to the National Weather Service, storm activity on Sunday, June 23, will last from around 2 p.m. until around 11 p.m., with the most severe storms expected starting in the late afternoon and continuing into the evening.

The main threats will be downpours that could lead to flash flooding and wind gusts between 55 and 65 miles per hour. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible, the National Weather Service says.

Most of the region is expected to experience high temperatures in the low 90s on Sunday, with heat indices as high as 100 degrees.

After the storms sweep through, gradual clearing will lead to a mostly sunny, less humid, and breezy day on Monday, June 24.

The high temperature will generally be in the mid-80s with 10 to 15 mph winds out of the west and gusts as high as 25 mph.

It will remain sunny on Tuesday, June 25, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Humidity will increase on Wednesday, June 26, which could fuel a new round of afternoon and evening showers and storms on a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the low 90s.

The outlook for Thursday, June 27 calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-80s.

