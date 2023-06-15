Irate Man Shots At Utility Worker At Orange County Motel, Police Say

Orange County resident Kevin W. Brown, age 32, of Middletown was arrested on Friday, June 9 for the incident at the Middletown Motel, in the town of Wallkill.

On Tuesday, June 6, officers from the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of “shots fired” at the motel located at 521 Route 211 East, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the Wallkill Police.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim, a utility worker servicing light poles at the motel, when Brown pointed a firearm at him and fired twice, McLymore said.

McLymore said the victim did not sustain any injuries.

Brown was arrested and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a firearm following an investigation.

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail on $15,000 cash bail, a $50,000 secured bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.