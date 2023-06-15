Partly Cloudy 65°

Irate Man Shots At Utility Worker At Hudson Valley Motel, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a utility worker at an area motel.

A utility worker was shot at twice by an irate man at a Wallkill motel. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view
Orange County resident Kevin W. Brown, age 32, of Middletown was arrested on Friday, June 9 for the incident at the Middletown Motel, in the town of Wallkill.

On Tuesday, June 6, officers from the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of “shots fired” at the motel located at 521 Route 211 East, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the Wallkill Police.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim, a utility worker servicing light poles at the motel, when Brown pointed a firearm at him and fired twice, McLymore said.

McLymore said the victim did not sustain any injuries.

Brown was arrested and charged with menacing and criminal possession of a firearm following an investigation.

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail on $15,000 cash bail, a $50,000 secured bond.

