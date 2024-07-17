Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Dies In Hot Car In Region

The incident occurred in Sullivan County around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, in the village of Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police, officers responded to a 911 call of a child in cardiac arrest inside a vehicle at the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex on Terri Lane.

Monticello Police, firefighters, and the Catskills Hatzolah EMS made efforts to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful, and the child was declared dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten, Johnstone said.

An active investigation is currently underway.

The New York State Police have been given the lead in the investigation, with Monticello Police and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

