Investigation Leads To Guns, Cash, Drugs, Hudson Valley Duo Charged, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County on Thursday, July 25, at three locations in the city of Middletown.

According to Lt. Jeffry Thoelen of the Middletown Police, the Department's Narcotics Unit executed three no-knock search warrants at two residences and a storage unit, concluding an extensive two-year investigation into the sale and trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine in and around the Middletown area.

The search warrants were executed at the apartments at 34 Mill St. and 36 James St. and a storage unit at 94 Dolson Ave.

Thoelen said during the execution of the search warrants, officers recovered a total of 3,600 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $290,000.

Officers additionally seized five illegal firearms, including a Tec-9 assault weapon, more than $46,000 in cash, as well as packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia, Thoelen added.

Thoelen said the target of the investigation was Thedford Browning, age 52, of the City of Middletown, with an extensive criminal history and three previous felony convictions before this arrest.

Thedford was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance/first-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance/second-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon

Thedford was later arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to the Orange County jail.

A second subject, Alexandra Feliz-Matos, age 33, also of Middletown, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned in Middletown City Court and remanded to Orange County Jail.

The City of Middletown Narcotics Unit was assisted by the:

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Orange County Drug Task Force

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Officers from multiple local police agencies

Any individuals with information regarding narcotics or weapons-related activity within the City of Middletown are encouraged to contact 845-343-3151 or via the anonymous narcotics tip line at 845-346-4009.

