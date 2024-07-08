Internet Providers Would Be Forced To Issue Outage Credits Under NY Bill: 'Matter Of Fairness'

Poll Should internet providers be forced to issue customers credits following service outages? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should internet providers be forced to issue customers credits following service outages? Yes 100%

Under the “Internet Service Outage Consumer Protection Act,” providers would be required to issue prorated bill credits to customers for any service outages lasting more than an hour.

The bill was introduced by Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who represents the 111th Assembly District covering parts of Schenectady County.

“In today’s digital age, reliable internet service is not just a convenience, but a necessity,” he said. “When service is disrupted, it can have serious consequences for individuals, families, and businesses."

Santabarbara cited increasing complaints from consumers about frequent and prolonged internet outages without adequate compensation from service providers for inspiring the bill.

If it becomes law, credits would be automatically applied to the customer’s next billing cycle. Service providers would have to notify consumers about the outage and applied credit within 24 hours of service being restored.

Companies would also be required to maintain records of all outages and corresponding bill credits for at least three years. Records would be available for review by the Public Service Commission.

“With this legislation, we are holding ISPs accountable and ensuring they deliver the reliable service that consumers pay for,” Santabarbara said. “It’s a simple matter of fairness and transparency.”

