Indian Point Siren Test To Ring Out In Rockland County: Here's When

The test of the Indian Point Energy Center siren system has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at around 10:30 a.m., Croton-on-Hudson village officials announced.

The drill will be able to be heard by residents in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Orange Counties, and will test sirens surrounding Indian Point, which is located in Buchanan in the town of Cortlandt.

Officials said that residents should not be alarmed by the test, as no action from the public is necessary.

In the event of an actual emergency, the sirens would sound continuously at full volume for four minutes, which would be followed by an activation of an Emergency Alert System on radio and television stations. This system would broadcast important information and instructions.

During a real emergency event, the sirens are intended to direct residents to tune in to their television or radio for information, not as an evacuation signal, officials said.

