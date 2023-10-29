Increased Crash Risk: Watch For Deer During Mating Season, State Warns Motorists

Deer are most active and more likely to enter public roadways this time of year as they search for mates during their breeding season, which is the months of October, November, and December.

According to the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, in 2022, 41.5 percent of the crashes between deer and vehicles occurred during this three-month span.

Motorists should be aware animals are especially active at dawn and dusk when visibility may be reduced and commuter traffic may be heavy.

Motorists should also be on alert for moose on roadways in the Adirondacks and surrounding areas this time of year.

“Fall is a wonderful time to drive around New York State to enjoy the beautiful colors as the leaves change, but it is also a time to keep a careful watch for animals in the roadway,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “You should watch for deer-crossing signs and for animals at the side of the road that may suddenly dart into traffic.”

DEC recommends motorists take these precautions to reduce the chance of hitting a deer or moose:

Decrease speed when you approach deer near roadsides. Deer can "bolt" or change direction at the last minute;

If you see a deer go across the road, decrease speed. Deer often travel in groups, so expect other deer to follow;

Use emergency lights or a headlight signal to warn other drivers when deer are seen on or near the road;

When a deer or moose is seen approaching the roadway ahead, honk your car horn to help them avoid entering the roadway;

Use added caution on roadways marked with deer crossing signs; and

If encountering an animal on the roadway, brake firmly but do not swerve. Swerving can cause a collision with another vehicle, a tree, a pole, or other objects.

If an animal is hit, DEC advises motorists to stay away from the animal. A frightened, wounded deer or moose could use its powerful legs and sharp hooves to cause harm.

Other tips for if you strike or encounter an animal include:

Move your vehicle to a safe place. If possible, pull over to the side of the road, and turn on hazard lights. If leaving the vehicle, stay off the road and out of the way of any oncoming vehicles. If a collision occurs at dusk or dawn, please remember traffic visibility could be reduced.

Call the police. Alert authorities if the animal is blocking traffic and creating a threat for other drivers. If the collision results in injury, death, or more than $1,000 in property damage, you must fill out an official crash report and send it to DMV.

Don't assume your vehicle is safe to drive. Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights, a hood that won't latch, and other safety hazards. If your vehicle seems unsafe in any way, call for a tow truck.

