ID Released Of Man Who Jumped From Bear Mountain Bridge

Westchester County Police discovered the body of Scarsdale resident Donald Baker, age 49, at the Steam Boat Dock in Verplanck on Hardie Street on Friday, Dec. 29, according to authorities.

Baker was identified as the man who jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge closest to the Rockland County side on Friday, Nov. 24 around 6:40 a.m., Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

On the day he jumped, Baker left his vehicle, walked up to the bridge, and jumped.

Authorities confirmed that Baker's death was a suicide, Hicks said.

