ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

The incident happened on the railroad's Harlem Line in Dutchess County at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the Appalachian Trail station in Pawling, according to the MTA.

On Sunday morning, April 21, MTA Deputy Communications Director Aaron Donovan identified the man who was struck as being from Connecticut: Fairfield County resident James Hare, age 62, of Newtown.

Service was suspended between Wassaic and Southeast from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday following the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.