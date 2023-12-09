ID Released For Hudson Valley Resident Struck, Killed By Train

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 8 around 9 a.m., when the person on the tracks at Chappaqua station was struck by a Harlem Line train, according to a MTA spokesperson.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the MTA identified the person as 42-year-old David B. Gerrard, a resident of Chappaqua.

As a result of the incident, Harlem Line trains were delayed by around 10 to 15 minutes. All trains returned to normal service by 11 a.m., officials said.

It is the second fatal Metro-North train strike in Westchester in the week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 59-year-old Mamaroneck resident Gabriel Rocael Barrios was killed while on the tracks at the Port Chester station, according to the MTA.

