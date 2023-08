Rockland County resident Victor Reinoso, age 47 of Haverstraw, was killed around 9:55 p.m., Monday, July 24, east of Dutch Lane in Spring Valley, according to a spokesman with the Metropolitan Transporation Authority.

Reinoso was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The MTA Police Department is investigating the crash.

