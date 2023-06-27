Iconic Hudson Valley Eatery Days Away From Closing After 50 Years In Business

John Pavlos, one of the owners of the Dutchess County restaurant located of course on Smith Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, told Daily Voice it's time to retire, spend some time with his wife, and travel.

"It's been great," Pavlos said. "We have the best customers who have been coming for years."

Packed for years, Pavlos said since the news got out the iconic restaurant known for of course their hot dogs, but also for their meatball subs and sausage sandwiches, the restaurant has been packed with customers wanting that one last bite of heaven.

Pavlos and his cousins Chris and Nick Anenelos, took over the business from their parents 43 years ago, who took over the restaurant from another owner for a total of more than 50 years in the same little brick building.

"My parents had problems with the language so when I graduated from Poughkeepsie High School I started helping them and then before you know it we were running the restaurant," he said.

Known for its famous onion dogs and fat sausage sandwiches, the restaurant will close its doors after business on Saturday, July 1.

State Senator Rob Rolison, the former mayor of Poughkeepsie posted on a special Facebook page created to mark the occasion because it's such a Poughkeepsie institution.

"A legendary #Poughkeepsie and #HudsonValley hot dog spot, Smith Street Hot Dogs will officially close its doors this coming Saturday after more than 50 years of the family-run business serving local customers. Thank you for so many positive community memories! #SD39 #WorkingForYou," Rolison posted.

Others also took to Facebook to post their memories and bemoan the fact that the business is closing.

Greg Goth added: "Meatball sub with hot sauce...food of the gods"

Rich Canero wrote: "Wow So sad. Started going there with my dad many many many years ago 😞"

Pavlos said that's the hardest part of closing, the customers.

"We will miss them, they are the best part of the business."

So, if you are shedding a tear right now thinking of the loss, get on down to Smith Street Hot Dogs before the doors close for good.

