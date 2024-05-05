I-95 Stretch Partially Reopens After Fiery Crash Causes Days-Long Closure

Northbound lanes on the stretch in Norwalk reopened Saturday evening, May 4.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has installed a live webcam at the site, which can be watched 24/7 here.

The first image above was taken around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 5, and shows the northbound side reopened, with traffic moving in those lanes.

The blaze broke out after a crash on Thursday, May 2 near exits 14 and 15 between the truck and a passenger vehicle at around 6 a.m.

The freight tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle were located 150 feet east of the Fairfield Avenue overpass, while the petroleum tanker truck was directly under it.

The entire stretch of the roadway is expected to reopen on Monday, May 6.

According to the CT DOT:

The bridge was completely demolished by 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

All southbound lanes will remain closed through Sunday because they need to be repaved.

This continues to be a developing story.

