I-84 Crash: 20-Year-Old From Orange County Seriously Injured

It happened around noontime Wednesday, Aug. 23 on eastbound I-84 in the town of Newburgh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a blue 2007 Honda Civic was traveling east on Interstate 84 when the operator of the vehicle, identified as a 20-year-old Middletown man, lost control of the car causing it to leave the highway and roll into the median, New York State Police said.

The operator of the vehicle was unconscious and was extracted from the vehicle by Orange Fire. He was transported to St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital with a serious head injury.

Two passengers in the vehicle -- a 15-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman -- received minor injuries and were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by ambulance.

This incident remains under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

