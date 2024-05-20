Hudson Valley Teen Killed In Crash Remembered For His Love Of Fishing, 'Being On The Move'

Daniel "Dan" George Noakes, age 17, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie following a single-vehicle crash in which he was the driver.

A Poughkeepsie native, Noakes was the son of Glenn A. and Nicole Liegey Noakes. His father lives in Poughkeepsie, and his mother and sister, Annie, in Hyde Park.

Noakes, an 11th-grader at FD Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park, attended the Dutchess County BOCES CTI Automotive Program. His obituary said he also worked as a dishwasher at Coppola's Restaurant in Hyde Park.

A former Boy Scout with Troop # 37 in Hyde Park, Dan's dream was always to serve in the military, his obituary said.

His obituary said Noakes was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and loved to be on the move. He could often be seen riding his bike or walking around town.

"He also loved his trucks and anything with a motor. He even started his own business detailing cars called Dan's Detailing," his obituary said.

In addition to his parents and sister, survivors include his maternal grandfather, Hilaire Liegey of Huntington, New York; paternal grandparents, George L. and Joan Noakes of Moorestown, New Jersey; aunts and uncles, Christine Oberrieth of Hyde Park, Mike Liegey and Denise Burke, both of Huntington, Tim Liegey of Michigan, David Liegey of Huntington, Kevin Liegey of California, and Barry G. Noakes (Renate) of Denver, Colorado.

His cousins include Olivia, Michael, Larry, Kaitlin, Sara, Thomas, Jimmy, Meaghan, Brendan, Tim, and Dennis.

He is also survived by his girlfriend, Mady, and two best friends, Javier and Gavyn.

Dan was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Barbara Liegey, in 2019.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 20, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, at Regina Coeli Church, Route 9, Hyde Park.

A GoFundMe effort has raised over $13,000 to help his family with burial expenses.

