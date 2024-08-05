Shallow Fog 76°

SHARE

Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall Along Florida Coast: Latest Projected Track, Timing

The eye of Hurricane Debby made landfall early Monday morning, Aug. 5, over Florida's Big Bend.

Debby's projected path through the weekend.

Debby's projected path through the weekend.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

According to the National Hurricane Center, the Category 1 storm made landfall around 7 a.m. in the Gulf Coast community of Steinhatchee, which is about 70 miles west of Gainesville and 70 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

Life-threatening storm surges and potentially catastrophic rainfall are expected.

The image above from AccuWeather.com shows Debby's latest projected path through Sunday, Aug. 11. 

“Debby will produce a variety of life-threatening and significant impacts for days to come," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "This storm is going to make for a dangerous and long week for people in parts of the southeastern US."

Remnants from the storm could bring rainfall to the Northeast over the weekend.

Debby was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane at about 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE