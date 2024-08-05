Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall Along Florida Coast: Latest Projected Track, Timing

According to the National Hurricane Center, the Category 1 storm made landfall around 7 a.m. in the Gulf Coast community of Steinhatchee, which is about 70 miles west of Gainesville and 70 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

Life-threatening storm surges and potentially catastrophic rainfall are expected.

The image above from AccuWeather.com shows Debby's latest projected path through Sunday, Aug. 11.

“Debby will produce a variety of life-threatening and significant impacts for days to come," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. "This storm is going to make for a dangerous and long week for people in parts of the southeastern US."

Remnants from the storm could bring rainfall to the Northeast over the weekend.

Debby was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane at about 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

