Hudson Valley's Sean 'Diddy' Combs Subject Of Federal Criminal Investigation: Report

Combs, a 54-year-old New York City native who grew up in Westchester County in Mount Vernon, was told that he is a focus of an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by federal authorities in the Southern District of New York, NBC reported.

The outlet added that as part of the probe, a federal grand jury is hearing evidence. There is nothing to suggest that charges are coming, though.

Combs has not received a letter indicating that he is the target of an investigation and thus likely to be indicted, NBC reported.

The probe comes months after Combs' Los Angeles and Miami properties were searched by federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations, which happened in March, according to the outlet.

Combs has also been subject to numerous lawsuits alleging sexual assault allegations, including one filed on Wednesday, July 3 by former adult film star Adria English, who accused the producer of forcing her to engage in prostitution and sex work during parties held at his Miami and New York homes, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

Combs was also sued by former model Crystal McKinney, the winner of MTV's 1998 Model Mission competition show, in late May. In the lawsuit, McKinney alleges that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003 following a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City.

Additionally, Combs faced another lawsuit from his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who he allegedly attacked in 2016 as seen in surveillance footage released by CNN.

According to reports, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023 that was settled within a day.

Combs' legal team has denied the allegations, according to reports. However, in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 19, Combs apologized for his actions in the video showing his alleged assault on Ventura, saying that he had "hit rock bottom," and that his behavior was "inexcusable."

