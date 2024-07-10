Hudson Valley's Pat Ryan Becomes 8th Democratic Congressman To Call On Biden To Quit Race

Poll Do You Agree With Congressman Pat Ryan That President Joe Biden Should Step Aside? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Agree With Congressman Pat Ryan That President Joe Biden Should Step Aside? Yes 83%

Rep. Pat Ryan, age 42, a moderate who represents the 18th District, which covers part of Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties, made the public announcement on Wednesday, July 10, telling The New York Times that “for the good of the country” he should step aside, to prevent a Trump return to the White House.

The 18th district includes all of Orange County, and most of Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Ryan told the Times Trump was an "existential threat" to American democracy, and he didn't believe that Biden could defeat the former president.

A former Army intelligence officer, Ryan is considered one of the party's more vulnerable congressional members, facing heavy spending and challenges from Republicans to unseat him.

He said that the Democratic Party should consider "a brief, open competition to replace Mr. Biden on the ballot," the Times reported.

“I’d be doing a grave disservice if I said he was the best candidate to serve this fall,” he told the Times. “For the good of our country, for my two young kids, I’m asking Joe Biden to step aside in the upcoming election and deliver on the promise to be a bridge to a new generation of leaders.”

He added, “I really hope, with all my heart, that he will listen.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

