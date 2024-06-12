Hudson Valley's Martha Stewart Attends Local Gala Celebrating Nonprofit's 85th Anniversary

The 82-year-old Stewart, a longtime resident of the hamlet of Katonah, was seen at the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester's 29th Annual Humanitarian Award Gala on Friday, June 7.

The event, held at the Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, celebrated the 85th anniversary of the organization, which runs programs for youth aged six months to 18 years from more than 40 communities across Northern Westchester.

The gala raised around $800,000 and honored Muffin Dowdle and Dan Hollis, two of the club's longtime supporters.

A native of Mount Kisco and a lifelong Boys & Girls Club member, Dowdle has served on the organization's Board of Directors for three decades and has helped convince countless people to support the club.

Hollis, a lawyer with an almost 50-year career, has been deeply involved in several organizations across the county for decades while conducting some of New York's most newsworthy trials and appeals. He is a two-time recipient of the club's Humanitarian of the Year Award.

In addition to honoring Dowdle and Hollis, the gala featured many live auction items, including a horse ride through private gardens with Stewart which sold for $60,000.

Stewart, who has also previously lived in Westport, Connecticut, and Long Island, in East Hampton, rose to fame as a globally known businesswoman and television personality. She is known for her media empire, which includes cookbooks, her magazine, Martha Stewart Living, and numerous television shows, including Martha Gardens, Martha Cooks, and Martha Holidays.

She is also a mother and grandmother.

